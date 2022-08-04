Edinburgh 2022: Review: Mark Nelson: 'Comedian', Monkey Barrel

Glasgow-based comic Mark Nelson has been a favourite on the club circuit for years and brings his new show "Comedian" to Monkey Barrel for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The theme of the show is identity. Nelson is a Scottish male comedian who is also a father and his sense of identity was called into question during the pandemic when his role in the family was to queue at the local supermarket.

"Comedian" is an extremely sharp hour of observational comedy. Political at times, Nelson isn't one to hold back which results in brilliantly witty gags that prompt proper belly laughs from the audience.

An expert at crowd work, Nelson has the balance of a storytelling narrative and involving the audience down to a fine art.