Edinburgh Festival
Edinburgh 2022: Review: JAMIE D'SOUZA: STOP DRAWING WILLIES ON MY POSTER, Pleasance Courtyard

Aug. 21, 2022  
In a week where it has made headlines that parents had taken their baby to a Fringe comedy show, someone brought along a child to this performance of Jamie D'Souza: Stop Drawing Willies On My Poster. D'Souza immediately addressed the 5 year old in the audience and checked with the parents that they knew it was an adult show with swearing. They confirmed that swearing was alright and bizarrely, the parents then informed D'Souza they were actually distant relatives of his. It made for a weird start to a Saturday night comedy show but it showed how quickly D'Souza can adapt and think on his feet.


Stop Drawing Willies On My Poster is a look back at D'Souza's school days and his first crush. It's light and fun with good callbacks and some big laughs.

I found D'Souza's jokes to be fresh, original and unpredictable. Drawing on his Swiss-Indian background and time in a high school emo band, his story is interesting and entertaining.
While things could have gone terribly wrong with the unexpected audience member, D'Souza included them in the show in a warm and engaging manner and made for a thoroughly enjoyable hour.




