EDINBURGH 2022: Review: FILLS MONKEY: WE WILL DRUM YOU, Pleasance Courtyard

It's hard to describe Fills Monkey in a way that does them any kind of justice. We Will Drum You is a drumming show but so much more than that. Fusing incredible musicianship, friendship, clowning and comedy they have created an entertaining hour like no other.

Opening with an impressive drumming sequence it is difficult to see how the show can sustain this kind of pace for the duration. Yann Coste and Sébastien Rambaud aren't just experts on the drums and play a variety of instruments- including some that aren't even instruments. It's warm and funny throughout and it is clear that the friendship between the pair is what elevates this show to the next level.

Covering rock anthems and iconic theme tunes, this is a high-energy performance from start to finish. Inventive and joyful, We Will Drum You is a fun-filled spectacle that will delight the whole family.