EDINBURGH 2022: Review: MADE IN INDIA/BRITAIN, Pleasance Courtyard

Aug. 29, 2022  
Made In India/Britain is a piece of theatre written and performed by Rinkoo Barpaga about his experiences as a deaf person of mixed heritage in the UK.

On the way into the venue there is information about how to get captions for the show on your personal device. Barpaga is centre stage giving a signed BSL performance and another performer, Matthias sits to the side of the stage voicing Barpaga.

Born in Birmingham, Barpaga was raised by his mother from Kenya and his father who was from India. He describes the discrimination he faced because of his race and the challenges that being deaf also brought him.

It's an interesting story told by a warm and engaging performer. Facing double discrimination throughout his life, he tells of the racism he encountered at deaf clubs.
It's a very physical performance from Barpaga and your eyes are never drawn away from him. He talks about going to visit family in India and feeling uncomfortable as they describe the atrocities of the British on their country when Barpaga himself is British.

Made In India/Britain is a captivating and dynamic show that covers an incredible range of issues in the space of an hour.




