Edinburgh 2022: Review: WILF, Traverse Theatre

Calvin (Michael Dylan) has been getting driving lessons from Thelma (Irene Allan) for two years now. Thelma is an ex psychotherapist and during their driving lessons Calvin spills all his life issues, his abusive relationship with his partner Seth and his distance from his abusive mother. Thelma gives off a vibe that she doesn't want this position thrust upon her but it is clear she is fond of Calvin and wants to help him.

When Calvin passes his test, he buys a £500 car off of Gumtree and names it Wilf. No longer seeing Thelma once a week, he transfers the relationship and starts to see his car as someone to confide in. He gains the confidence to leave Seth and starts going to sex parties but only Wilf knows his true feelings.

Becky Minto's design is stunning and Wilf is a visual treat. Emily Jane Boyle's movement direction is excellent and an integral part of what makes the show work so well.

I wasn't fully prepared for how far a man's love for his vehicle can go. In the wrong hands, Wilf is a show that could go in a very strange direction but somehow it works. Written by James Ley, Wilf is a funny and charming queer love story with some unexpected twists.