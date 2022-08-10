Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Edinburgh 2022: Review: HAGGIS, NEEPS, & BURNS, RSE Theatre

Learn about the Scottish Bard while scoffing some haggis at Edinburgh Fringe

Aug. 10, 2022  

Edinburgh 2022: Review: HAGGIS, NEEPS, & BURNS, RSE Theatre Edinburgh 2022: Review: HAGGIS, NEEPS, & BURNS, RSE Theatre "Fair fa' your honest, sonsie face,
Great chieftain o the puddin'-race!"

These, the words of Robert Burns' "Address To A Haggis" are spoken at the start of Edinburgh Little Theatre's production of Haggis, Neeps, & Burns, while bowls of haggis, neeps and tatties are passed around the room. As the crowd settle down for a lunchtime show at the Royal Society of Edinburgh's headquarters, we are set to learn more about the poet behind "To A Haggis", "My Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose", "Ae Fond Kiss", and so many other timeless Scottish poems.

While this reviewer wouldn't normally comment on the logistics of a show's venue when serving food is part of the show's gimmick, it was a shame at this particular performance that the haggis came out late, distracting the audience from the opening sequence about Burns' parents and childhood.

Five of the cast of six play a plethora of characters involved in the life of the Bard, from family to debating club colleagues, to his (many) lovers. There are plenty of punchlines between the poetry and while it is authentic (and certainly bold) to have all the music sung A capella, there were some noticeable tentative moments for this cast in delivering the well-known verses to the crowd.

The costumes certainly reflect the era, however, the props scattered about the floor and beneath the benches where cast members sit and observe the action at the centre of the stage look untidy more than anything else.

That said, you certainly come away knowing more about the Scottish Bard, and it's always lovely to hear his greatest hits - plus who can complain about a free meal with your ticket?

Haggis, Neeps, & Burns at RSE Theatre until 28 August




