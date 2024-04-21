Review: WHO PAYS THE PIPER, Oran Mor, Glasgow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Who Pays The Piper is a new play written by Jen McGregor and directed by Tom Cooper.

Sarah is a woman in her late 20s who is working as an opera teacher. Music has been her lifelong dream but her financial background has meant she has missed out on some opportunities to kickstart her career as a lot of them are unpaid.

Marie is a few decades older than Sarah and has taken up opera singing on a bit of a whim. She is frustrated that there aren't many opportunities for an older woman, all programmes and schemes seem to be aimed at young emerging artists.

Christina Gordon is great as Sarah, a woman who is trying her best to keep from snapping at a woman she views as entitled. Helen Logan is wonderfully arrogant as Marie and the pair have a really interesting dynamic together.

There are good points made on both sides about privilege in the arts and who needs to have more opportunities available to them. Both women are convinced they're worse off and bicker about the advantages the other has. There's a lot of potential in the script and it is upheld with great performances from Gordon and Logan.



Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan