Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh 2022: Review: ROSCO MCCLELLAND: GOBLIN MODE, Monkey Barrel Comedy (The Hive)

Edinburgh 2022: Review: ROSCO MCCLELLAND: GOBLIN MODE, Monkey Barrel Comedy (The Hive)

Rosco McClelland performs a chaotic hour of stand up comedy

Register for Scotland News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 31, 2022  

Edinburgh 2022: Review: ROSCO MCCLELLAND: GOBLIN MODE, Monkey Barrel Comedy (The Hive) Rosco McClelland, an up and coming comedian of the Scottish comedy scene brings his latest show Goblin Mode to the Edinburgh Fringe. What is Goblin Mode? Well, McClelland will be more than happy to tell you.

Whilst the internet may tell you that goblin mode is something like wearing the same pair of jeans for three days straight, McClelland will tell you that it is dropping three lines of acid into a bottle of wine and chugging it at T in the Park because your da has brought a mate that you don't know.

So yeah, a pretty crazy show, and this is only the beginning.

As McClelland continues his set he reveals that during lockdown he was diagnosed with ADHD to no one's surprise but his own. The rest of the show follows McClelland telling us how he was living his best life during lockdown and what life is like with ADHD.

As Rosco puts it himself, Goblin Mode is like watching ADHD live on stage. No more is this true than in Rosco's insane energy on stage as well as the show occasionally stopping while elevator music is played to help Rosco regain his train of thought. Alongside the music Rosco unloads numerous sound effects on to the audience throughout the show, most of which honestly aren't very funny but he plays them off so well by telling us how ridiculously expensive they all cost.

It is within his crazy energy that much of Rosco's charisma comes from, blasting through joke after joke and delivering punchlines as loud and as fast as he can. However, it is never annoying. In fact, Rosco's complete comfort with himself means that his hyperactivity on stage is not only enjoyable, but also endearing.

It is in this that the ultimate message of the show comes from; always be yourself, no matter what. It is a beautiful message to promote and one that McClelland himself promotes in such an entertaining way.

Rosco McClelland: Goblin Mode is an absolutely insane hour of stand up, a truly chaotic show to behold, yet there is no doubting the sheer enjoyability of the show that Rosco has produced.




From This Author - Mark Carnochan


Edinburgh 2022: Review: MYTHOS: RAGNAROK, Gilded Balloon Patter HooseEdinburgh 2022: Review: MYTHOS: RAGNAROK, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose
August 31, 2022

Mythos: Ragnarok shows the true value of professional wrestling in telling a story, especially one of such magnitude.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: ROSCO MCCLELLAND: GOBLIN MODE, Monkey Barrel Comedy (The Hive)Edinburgh 2022: Review: ROSCO MCCLELLAND: GOBLIN MODE, Monkey Barrel Comedy (The Hive)
August 31, 2022

Rosco McClelland's hour of stand up is an absolute rollercoaster ride of a show; high speed, high volume and lots of laughs.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: JANEANE GAROFALO: PARDON MY TANGENT, Gilded Balloon TeviotEdinburgh 2022: Review: JANEANE GAROFALO: PARDON MY TANGENT, Gilded Balloon Teviot
August 31, 2022

Janeane Garofalo's stand up will disarm you before surprising you come the end of the hour. Believe it or not, there is a method to the madness.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: SHAMILTON, Assembly George Square StudiosEdinburgh 2022: Review: SHAMILTON, Assembly George Square Studios
August 31, 2022

A good time is guaranteed no matter which Baby Wants Candy show you attend, however, Shamilton just eclipses the rest and is ultimately a safer bet for a fun evening.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: EMILY WILSON: FIXED, Pleasance CourtyardEdinburgh 2022: Review: EMILY WILSON: FIXED, Pleasance Courtyard
August 31, 2022

Emily Wilson finally makes her Edinburgh Fringe debut, bringing with her the ultimate underdog story of X Factor legends AusEm, a tale so epic, so incredible, so unbelievable that it couldn't possibly be told until now.