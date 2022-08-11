Edinburgh 2022: Review: JENNY BEDE: THE FIRST PREGNANT WOMAN IN THE WORLD, Underbelly

The First Pregnant Woman In The World is the new show by Jenny Bede about having her little girl during lockdown and how her life has changed since. Bursting with self-awareness, Jenny Bede takes a look at how she has turned into a stereotype of a white woman with a buggy.

While this is a show about pregnancy and birth, the themes are universal and it definitely isn't just for parents. During pregnancy, Bede found herself with a newfound rage that doesn't seem to have gone away. She touches on the state of the world today and other extremely important issues like Mandy Moore's Emmys snub.

Bede is a skilled musical comedian and her songs range from inspirational pop hits to surprisingly good nu-metal.

Jenny Bede: The First Pregnant Woman In The World is a fun hour from a very likeable comedian.