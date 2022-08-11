Edinburgh 2022: Review: TIFF STEVENSON: SEXY BRAIN, Pleasance Courtyard

Over lockdown, Tiff Stevenson received some labels. She has been diagnosed with ADHD and a lot of things started to make sense. Stevenson doesn't like a label and prefers to use the term "sexy brain".

This show isn't a sweeping generalisation about how neurodiversity takes form for everyone, it's a very personal story about how Stevenson's brain works.

Sexy Brain also has a lot of keen observations both political and examining the use of 'Karen'- a term that has been hijacked by misogynists. There is also a lot of material about how people change their perceptions about women as they get older.

Stevenson is an utterly charming comic and a joy to spend an hour with. Sexy Brain is a well-structured show that contains plenty of laughs and a lot of relatable anecdotes.