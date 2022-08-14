Review: CHLOE PETTS: TRANSIENCE, Pleasance Courtyard

Chloe Petts has absolutely nailed it.

Aloof and brutal, Transience is a smart hour of comedy. Taking her personal experiences of gender, male privilege, toxic masculinity, and TERFs, Petts plays pass-the-parcel with the 'culture wars', unravelling each layer of her show with intelligent, binary-dispelling precision.

Her interaction with the audience sees 'lads' - sorry to stereotype- reduced to giggling wrecks as she gives them wonderful Pett names (couldn't resist the pun). No one is safe from her, but she will always be the first butt of the joke.

Her choice in pre-show music is f***ing awful, but we'll let that one slide. Incredibly clever and delightfully endearing, this is a debut not to be missed.