Edinburgh 2022: Review: SKANK, Pleasance Courtyard

Written by and starring Clementine Bogg-Hargroves, Skank is a solo show about a woman called Kate who wants to be a writer. Stuck in a dead-end job that she doesn't care about, she daydreams about her colleague Sexy Gary and lacks the motivation to pursue her career goals.

When she goes for a routine health check and gets an abnormal result, Kate begins to panic. Skank looks at health anxiety as Kate catastrophises all of the things that could potentially lead to her untimely death.

Bogg-Hargroves is an engaging performer. Kate is a confident woman but she is skilled at showing her more vulnerable side. Skank is listed as a comedy and although it has some funny elements, it definitely leans more towards the darker side of things.

The title is a bit confusing as the main themes of the play are physical and mental health. I suspect it might be trying to appeal to a similar audience of a wildly popular solo Fringe show about a sexually assured woman in her 20s.