Edinburgh 2022: Review: BILLY KIRKWOOD: ENERGETIC, The Beehive Inn

Billy Kirkwood (or Billy Connolly from Wish, as he refers to himself), the lovable Scotsman known for cracking everybody up wherever he goes. Whether it be the Scottish wrestling promotion Insane Championship Wrestling or West FM radio he leaves everybody laughing.

Now with his aptly named show Energetic - a show that had the Scotsman claiming "Billy Kirkwood doesn't seem to be taking the Fringe seriously" - Kirkwood is at the Fringe and frankly Edinburgh is all the better for it.

Beginning the show from behind a door, Billy spends ten minutes hilariously preparing to introduce himself to the stage but continuously gets distracted by members of the audience. Once on the stage Billy lets us know that he'll "start the show soon". It is a line that continues throughout the show and pretty much sums up his entire hour; chaotic.

Over the course of the sixty minutes Billy rapidly fires through joke after joke at a speed so intense that your jaws will hurt from laughter. At points it is genuinely difficult to tell if Kirkwood's act is entirely scripted or entirely improvised. However, he either riffs with the audience coming up with new hilarious material each night or he tirelessly executes his material with such charisma and energy each day for an entire month. Either option is incredibly impressive.

There are some jokes throughout the show that are incredibly juvenile but Kirkwood has such a charm that it is difficult not to get carried away with the rest of the audience.

Billy Kirkwood: Energetic does exactly what it says on the tin and more. It is an insane, chaotic hour of comedy that will have you buzzing long after you have left the show.

Billy Kirkwood: Energetic is at The Beehive Inn from 23-28 August