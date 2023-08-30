EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DR BONK'S MACARBARET, Laughing Horse @ Dragonfly, Main Room

'Dr. Bonk’s Macarbaret has a delightful host in Dr. Bonk himself, but some of the acts fail to really fit in with the spooky vibe of the show, taking away from it'

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADRIAN BLISS: INSIDE EVERYONE, Pleasance Dome, AceDome Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADRIAN BLISS: INSIDE EVERYONE, Pleasance Dome, AceDome
Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Photo 2 Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Review: 42ND STREET, Theatre Royal, Glasgow Photo 3 Review: 42ND STREET, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE GRAND RETURN OF THE EDINBURGH REVUE, Paradise In Augustine's Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE GRAND RETURN OF THE EDINBURGH REVUE, Paradise In Augustine's

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DR BONK'S MACARBARET, Laughing Horse @ Dragonfly, Main Room

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DR BONK'S MACARBARET, Laughing Horse @ Dragonfly, Main Room As someone who is a scaredy cat but loves morbid humour and wanted to test my boundaries during the Fringe, I decided to give Dr. Bonk’s Macarbaret a try.

The show, hosted by Edinburgh’s only living plague doctor, Dr. Bonk (played by Eliott Simpson), is a cabaret that promises “laughs, scares, and gore galore in this madcap hour of madness.” Dr. Bonk is a plague doctor who has been working for over 400 years with a terrible track record, leading to many jokes about the deaths of his patients and some hilarious gags involving body parts. A voice is given to him through an unseen narrator, as it’s a bit difficult to speak with a plague mask on! Dr. Bonk is constantly jumping around, sometimes even “taking care” of audience members with a stethoscope and other medically-themed props. 

On the night that I attended the Macarbaret, the acts included Magenta Lust, Friz Frizzle, Ian TC, and Eddy MacKenzie. Magenta Lust did a morbid burlesque performance to “Get Down With the Sickness,” which worked perfectly in the theme of the cabaret and had some fun performance, even though it was quite restricted by the small space. I loved her costume design and her dedication to the grotesque vibes of the night!

While Friz Frizzle did have some fun bits with his musical comedy, it seemed like he was quite unprepared and many of the notes were off and lyrics were forgotten. The performance slowed the energy down quite a bit, especially coming after Magenta Lust’s enthusiastic performance and Dr. Bonk’s ridiculous comedy. The next act, Ian TC as Dr. Hoose, had a great standup bit about alcohol that was well done, even if it didn’t exactly fit the spooky vibe. Even though MacKenzie’s performance wasn’t very spooky (making Magenta Lust the only act on brand), his songs were an absolute delight and helped end the show on a high. I am so glad to have been introduced to his work and look forward to seeing more of his work in the future. 

Ultimately, Dr. Bonk’s Macarbaret has a delightful host in Dr. Bonk himself, but most of the acts fail to really fit in with the spooky vibe of the show, taking away from the cabaret and its horror theme as a whole. To be quite honest, I would have been happy with just an hour of Dr. Bonk and his antics, especially the prop-based dark humour.

Dr. Bonk’s Macarbaret ran at Laughing Horse @ Dragonfly, Main Room




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRIS THORBURN: CINEMAN, Just The Tonic at The Mash House Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRIS THORBURN: CINEMAN, Just The Tonic at The Mash House

Chris Thorburn shows off his terrific charisma and charming personality through the scope of one of his greatest loves - the movies.

2
Urooj Ashfaq, First India-Based Comedian In Edinburgh Comedy Awards History, Wins Best New Photo
Urooj Ashfaq, First India-Based Comedian In Edinburgh Comedy Awards History, Wins Best Newcomer Award

An India-based comedian has won the Edinburgh Fringe Festival's most prestigious comedy newcomer award, for the first time in its 40-year history.  

3
Review: THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE, Kings Theatre Photo
Review: THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE, King's Theatre

From the imagination of Neil Gaiman, best-selling author of Coraline, Good Omens and The Sandman (now a major Netflix series), comes the National Theatre’s major new stage adaptation of The Ocean at the End of the Lane.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CELYA AB: SECOND RODEO, Pleasance Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CELYA AB: SECOND RODEO, Pleasance

As a child, all she wanted was to be an adult. Now she's at the table, she wants out. Following her acclaimed, sell-out debut hour, Celya returns: expect tales of romance, a hologram, and a near-death experience in Thorpe Park.

From This Author - Kat Mokrynski

Kat Mokrynski is currently a writer for BroadwayWorld UK, having previously written for BroadwayWorld as a part of the Student Blogger program from November 2019 to September 2022. Some of her favouri... (read more about this author)

Interview: ' 'I'm Embarrassed I Didn't Come Here Sooner' Moses Storm of MOSES STORM: PERFECT CULT on His Edinburgh Fringe DebutInterview: ' 'I'm Embarrassed I Didn't Come Here Sooner' Moses Storm of MOSES STORM: PERFECT CULT on His Edinburgh Fringe Debut
Interview: 'Everything is Over The Top and Self-Indulgent!' Archie Henderson of Jazz Emu on Bringing Two Shows to the FringeInterview: 'Everything is Over The Top and Self-Indulgent!' Archie Henderson of Jazz Emu on Bringing Two Shows to the Fringe
Interview: 'The Fringe Forces Me to Only Care About Standup.' Horatio Gould on Performing SWEET PRINCE at the FringeInterview: 'The Fringe Forces Me to Only Care About Standup.' Horatio Gould on Performing SWEET PRINCE at the Fringe
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 1000 MINIATURE MEADOWS, Pleasance Courtyard, Info ShedEDINBURGH 2023: Review: 1000 MINIATURE MEADOWS, Pleasance Courtyard, Info Shed

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/28-11/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aurie Styla: The Aurator (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (12/02-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Osprey Arena (9/18-9/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Carradale Village Hall (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sally-Anne Hayward: Egg Shortage
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/03-2/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Night: I Have A Girlfriend
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Nethy Bridge Community Centre (9/13-9/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Talla Nan Community Hall (9/12-9/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You