Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh 2022: Review: BABY WANTS CANDY, Assembly George Square Studios

Edinburgh 2022: Review: BABY WANTS CANDY, Assembly George Square Studios

The critically acclaimed Fringe sell-outs Baby Wants Candy are back until August 28

Register for Scotland News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 26, 2022  

Edinburgh 2022: Review: BABY WANTS CANDY, Assembly George Square Studios The worldwide, critically acclaimed Fringe sell-outs are finally back in Edinburgh, bringing with them their insane talent for improvising an entire musical on the spot.

The idea is simple but... also incredibly complex. The crowd shouts out ideas for a musical, the gang chooses the best few and the winner is voted via audience applause. The gang then play out the entirety of the musical within a short time limit of 50 minutes or so. Oh yeah, and it is all improvised.

Some brilliant ideas were called out from the crowd; HamilTony Montana, The Phantom of the Orgasm (one woman in the audience was particularly encouraging of this title) and the winner of the night, The Book of Hormones.

The excellent band at the side of the stage - who play you in to the venue when you first arrive and are truly fantastic - kick things off with an opening musical composition whilst the members of the troupe hilariously stumble their way into the beginning of the story.

On both the opening and closing night of The Book of Hormones, the story follows two young boys in Florida as they begin going through puberty. Their mother, the leader of a weird puberty-anti-gay cult tells them to leave home and spread the word about puberty. All the while in the background the evil closeted mayor of Florida attempts to rid Florida of homosexuality.

Watching the members trying to remember important plot details or constantly shifting the task of naming the cult to one another is hilarious, with the stand out of the cast being the portrayer of Florida's mayor. Any scene involving him very quickly became the best scenes of the entire show and his hilarious off the cuff comments and total commitment to the bit had the room roaring with laughter.

However funny or clever or surprisingly well put together the show may be, the show stands out primarily because of the insane ad libbing abilities of the cast. Not only are they able to create good, catchy songs but their ability to dance and sing on stage, all the while observing their cast mates to ensure that they are keeping up with them and ready to take over just shows how talented they are.

Furthermore, the entire cast always seems on the same wave length, very quickly being able to bounce off of one another or join each other in song. It truly is a sight to behold and a show that would be very rare to see again.

The troupe's approach to creating an entirely new show every night means that every night will be of a different standard. Whilst The Book of Hormones wasn't quite a masterpiece there is no doubt that any other night of Baby Wants Candy's Fringe run could be 5-star worthy.

Baby Wants Candy is a show that is dependent on the musical that is chosen, and so each night really is a roll of the dice. With that said, however, you will always receive a show of the highest quality when it comes to Baby Wants Candy.

Baby Wants Candy perform at Assembly George Square Studios until 28 August.





From This Author - Mark Carnochan


Edinburgh 2022: Review: GABBI BOLT: I HOPE MY KEYBOARD DOESN'T BREAK, House Of OzEdinburgh 2022: Review: GABBI BOLT: I HOPE MY KEYBOARD DOESN'T BREAK, House Of Oz
August 26, 2022

Internet sensation Gabbi Bolt has finally arrived at the Edinburgh Fringe, bringing her debut solo show with her all the way from Australia.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: LAURA DAVIS-IF THIS IS IT, Monkey Barrel Comedy (Carnivore)Edinburgh 2022: Review: LAURA DAVIS-IF THIS IS IT, Monkey Barrel Comedy (Carnivore)
August 25, 2022

Throughout the hour it honestly seems as though the person who finds Davis funniest is Laura Davis herself. Luckily for any of the nonbelievers in the room she assures us that she's been doing stand-up for a long time and that she is very good at it. But is she trying to convince us or herself?
Edinburgh 2022: Review: THE DEAD DUCKS, Just The Tonic At The CavesEdinburgh 2022: Review: THE DEAD DUCKS, Just The Tonic At The Caves
August 24, 2022

The Dead Ducks return to the Fringe and Edinburgh is all the better for it.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: BILLY KIRKWOOD: ENERGETIC, The Beehive InnEdinburgh 2022: Review: BILLY KIRKWOOD: ENERGETIC, The Beehive Inn
August 22, 2022

Billy Kirkwood: Energetic does exactly what it says on the tin and more.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: AMY MATTHEWS: MOREOVER, THE MOON, Monkey Barrel Comedy (Carnivore)Edinburgh 2022: Review: AMY MATTHEWS: MOREOVER, THE MOON, Monkey Barrel Comedy (Carnivore)
August 22, 2022

Amy Matthews: Moreover, the Moon is an impressive hour of comedy that has a bit of something for everyone.