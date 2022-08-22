Edinburgh 2022: Review: BILAL ZAFAR - CARE, Underbelly, Bristo Square - Jersey

Bilal Zafar complains about being reviewed as a gentle, likeable comic. But that's kind of exactly what he is. Although, I wouldn't say gentle but natural, easy-going and full of his own brand of chilled out sarcasm.

This stand up show is about Zafar's time as a 21 year old, media degree post-grad, working for minimum wage at a private care home for the elderly. His experiences there are now fodder for his anecdotes as he tells us about mice, a wonderful man called Barry, and the true price of a cheese sandwich.

A phone rang towards the end of his set, and Zafar was brilliantly kind about it, and went on to the funniest riffs of the evening, improvising and talking to the audience about his set and the fringe and different audience vibes. This caused further ache-worthy belly-laughs and it was a shame when he finally said his farewells. I was left laughing on my way to the bus stop and wishing for more.

Bilal Zafar is at Underbelly, Bristo Square - Jersey until August 29