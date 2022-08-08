Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: COLIN HOULT: THE DEATH OF ANNA MANN, Pleasance Courtyard

The superb comedic siren of stage and screen

Aug. 8, 2022  

Superb Siren of Stage and Screen Anna Mann, describes themselves as an "actor, singer, welder" - (well you have to have a side trade) and "the crème de la menthe of society". Such are the spectacular intentional phrase errors, which cause the audience to roar with laughter.

Lana Del Rey's "Born to Die" plays in the background and so we wonder what exactly the issue could be with such a seemingly well-looking Anna. If you've never seen Colin 'be' the character of Anna before, then you've been missing out I'm afraid, because Anna is quite pointedly, side-splittingly brilliant. We are treated to bold wit and an announcement, that Anna's pronouns are "who/what".

We hear about Anna's daughter, Mahogany and their unusual friend Sue Clench. Anna regales us with tales of the acting work they've done over the years, once again 'confused' as to why we've never heard of her roles or fame. This descends into an hour of wonderful hard laughter. But who is the real Anna Mann?

We learn about Anna's family and relationship history, with a soft spot for their big sister Jane. Anna is quite modest, seeing themselves as 'The only wonderful thing in a sea of drab.' I agree. Her life has been theatre and fame. "Visceral, brave, but not real." Our Anna is an absolute gift to comedy.

Colin Hoult is innately hilarious and an utter joy to see perform. Anna is the perfect comedic character, whom I can only wish 'lives' on to continue her escapades.

Catch Colin Hoult: The Death of Anna Mann, at The Pleasance Courtyard from 7-16, 18-28 August 2022.





