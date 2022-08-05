Edinburgh 2022: Review: CATHERINE BOHART: THIS ISN'T FOR YOU, Monkey Barrel

Originally written for 2020, This Isn't For You was supposed to be a show about Catherine Bohart moving in with her partner of five years. After her partner unexpectedly ended the relationship, Bohart had to deal with being single again during lockdown and getting terrible advice from friends.

Bohart examines the realities of having to go through a breakup as an adult and living alone during a global pandemic. It also looks at dealing with a breakup when you work in the same industry as your ex and are very likely to run into them.

What really made this particular performance was Bohart's quick and witty interaction with the audience. With impeccable timing, she has a comeback for everything and her ability to bring the narrative back after going off script makes this show all the more impressive. It's always a delight to be in a show where the audience is wholeheartedly rooting for the comedian.

This Isn't For You is cleverly written and engaging as well as being incredibly funny throughout.

