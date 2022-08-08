Review: YELLOW BIRD CHASE, Assembly George Square Studios

Up, up and away we go, on a madcap adventure with a trio of clowns, clad in bold red, green and blue. The stunning creators of Yellow Bird Chase, Liars and Believers (LAB) have been working on the piece since 2015 and are from the USA.

There is a focus on puppetry, physical theatre and clowning. The LAB mission is to 'Create original live performances that move the heart, challenge the mind, and feast the senses.' They can be truly proud of this, as the goal is utterly achieved. The clowning and puppetry work is masterful, as is the attention to detail.

This is demonstrated by the wondrous imaginative journey, with an admirable enthusiasm from the cast, which radiates through. During the course of the piece, an entire language is created, via the use of repetition and actions. Listen out for "Bloop, Scrumigey, Pancake, Machu Picchu" and the delightful object of our protagonists affection, the wondrous yellow bird known as a "flutter-zahh." So accessible was their language, one cannot help but revel in their creativity.

The journey spans desert and sea, where water, boats, helicopters and mountains are created. A hilarious 'walk the plank' moment occurs alongside Les Mis style humming. Each character is distinctive and we invest in their somewhat perilous journey. The inventive trio mesmerise both children and adults alike.

This piece is a real treat- do not let it pass you by.

Yellow Bird Chase runs at Assembly George Square Studios, in Studio 5 at 12:00 on 7-9, 11-16, 18-23 and 25-29 August 2022.