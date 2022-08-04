Edinburgh 2022: Review: PLEASE, FEEL FREE TO SHARE, Pleasance Courtyard

It all started innocently enough, Alex (RÃ³isÃ­n Bevan) who works as a social media consultant started constructing herself on her social media accounts. A filter here, a white lie there- she doesn't see the harm in it. Following the loss of her father, she is encouraged to join a grief support group where she discovers the buzz of having a live audience.

Alex begins to create a narrative for herself in order to receive affirmation from the others in her group. It doesn't stop at grief support and soon she finds herself attending multiple groups a day for all different issues.

Writer Rachel Causer also plays Alex in this solo show and is a strong and engaging performer. Alex shouldn't be likeable, she's a compulsive liar who is manipulating others for attention but Causer draws you in. She's funny and switches deftly between characters as she portrays different people in the groups.

The twisty storytelling in Please, Feel Free To Share makes this play entirely unpredictable and completely gripping.