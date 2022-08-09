Review: HOTEL PARADISO, Underbelly's Circus Hub On The Meadows

Six extremely skilled acrobats, clowns and jugglers present hilarious hotel hi-jinks, in their fabulous performance of Hotel Paradiso.

We meet the glamorous, yet on edge Madame and her staff of the dysfunctional Hotel. She has a loyal team consisting of Bermello the Concierge, Lucia the Chambermaid, Dario the Bellboy, plus two unexpected and unwelcome guests, boo, hiss- the evil Bankers.

The hotel estate is in crisis and Madame has 24 hours to get her financial affairs in order. The storyline is strong and consistent, helping us to invest in the piece. The superb tricks help to move the action along, as opposed to disturb the narrative and this is a notable rare quality. We are treated to exquisite juggling, playful balancing, mischievous yet sublime aerial and an unforgettably superb hoop act.

We all love to love a baddie, and so the characterisation of the duo of the Bankers are brilliant, enhanced by their strikingly strong abilities as strongman and acrobat. Such is the trust between them, that we witness death-defying tricks performed in absolute confidence.

The action is layered in comedy and wit, the clowning and acrobatic tricks are farcical and the sheer spectacle of the human pyramids are a wonder.

The team from Lost in Translation Circus have hit an absolute winner here. Hotel Paradiso is a rare gem of a show.

Catch Hotel Paradiso at the Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows, at The Beauty on 9-14, 16-21, 23-27 August 2022.