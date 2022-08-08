Review: JOHN ROBERTSON: THE DARK ROOM FOR KIDS, Gilded Balloon Teviot - Dining Room

This show is ostensibly branded 'For Kids', but adults will love it too. Our host enters the stage in 'The Dark Room' and we, as an audience have to decide what to do next.

Willing and brave child subjects are picked from the audience to do this, sometimes on their own, other times in pairs, and finally the whole room in the 'Democracy Round'. The story goes, 'You awake to find yourself in a dark room...' What next? Do you ask why? Do you try to find the light switch? Do you go in a direction you perceive to be north? Or even just sleep and then rest afterwards?

John Robertson (who is also a published author) calls all the players Darren, and jokes with and teases the children with aplomb. They love it. The grown ups love it too. His 'prizes' are inspired and are often lobbed through the air to the thrill of all in the room.

This show is different every time, with 800 potential choices and seemingly infinite possibility. For anyone who enjoys games and hilarious yelling at eager children, you absolutely must see it while it is on.

John Robertson: The Dark Room For Kids is on throughout August at Gilded Balloon Teviot - Dining Room