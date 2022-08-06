Edinburgh 2022: Review: THE GREATEST MAGIC SHOW, Assembly George Square Gardens

An ornate Ringmaster compels and delights children, one and all with a welcoming Arabian Night's style song. He asks the audience to go wild and crazy, which the kids do, whilst explaining the show format.

Two fun-loving magicians by the name of Sam and Justin, join the Ringmaster and then form a double act. They warn parents- it's going to be loud. The warning comes a little late, as of course we are now in the venue, seated, at the beginning of the show and the kids are somewhat enthralled by now, so of course we're firmly here for the duration.

Tricks of varying levels ensue, but unfortunately here is the issue; the 'banana bandana' trick has done its rounds on the cabaret scene for the last 15 years and unfortunately, we've seen it all before, usually slicker and more tongue-in-cheek. The crowd do however, all enjoy an act including audience participation, where a young boy seemingly 'assists' with a series of Mary Poppins carpet bag type tricks. We see a coin trick, a shoe trick and a floating table trick. It's all very silly and shrieks of laughter fills the space.

The vast majority of the kids in the audience are eager to volunteer, a few of which hilariously wonder up onto the stage, necessitating the jovial duo to helpfully and sweetly point them back to their seats. The pair appear genuinely delighted, that their audience are enjoying the show.

Kids will absolutely love this show, as the three likable personalities are lively and animated. Their energy and enthusiasm create a very happy hour for children.

The Greatest Magic Show, runs at Assembly George Square Gardens, Palais du Variete on 6-14, 16-21 and 23-29 August 2022 at 14:35-15:35.