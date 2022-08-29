Edinburgh 2022: Review: QUEENZ - THE SHOW WITH BALLS!, Assembly Rooms - Music Hall

The world can be a dark, colourless place. The news isn't exactly fun to read or hear, is it? Sometimes we need joy, laughter, great songs sung by people in incredible costumes and the best, biggest and brightest hair and make-up. And that's what you get with Queenz - The Show With Balls!

Entering the stage to Whitney's "Queen of the Night", it's clear that these five performers exude talent. Their promotional material says they "dance like Britney and sing like Whitney", and it's not wrong. Not only are they incredible vocalists and dancers (not a lip sync in sight), they do all of it in ten inch heels.

From the moment they begin, the audience is enchanted. No classic British reserve here. People are on their feet and enjoying every moment, nearly as much as the Drag Queens on stage are.

Not only are the performances fabulous but the message behind the whole production is wonderful too. There is a quiet moment where all five sing "True Colours" as a testament to being yourself and loving who you want. I cried along with them as they spoke so honestly about how incredible it is to have a show where diversity and inclusion is at its heart. Love is love is love. When they waved that Pride Flag, the house went up in raptures.

Highlights were songs by Tina Turner, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, each of them with a twist. Though, in my mind, nothing compared to the Spice Girls Medley and the Musicals Medley (twenty musicals in seven minutes) where, being completely honest with you, dear reader, I temporarily forgot I was supposed to be reviewing and just had a great time dancing and singing along.

There's not much time left to see them at the Fringe Festival. However, they are going on what looks to be an epic UK Tour starting in September, so they'll be coming soon to a theatre near you. Go and see them. And long live those Mother Tuckin' Queenz.