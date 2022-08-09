Edinburgh 2022: Review: BUFFY: REVAMPED, EICC

Buffy: Revamped is a 70-minute whirlwind run through all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer with comedian Brendan Murphy.

Set to the backdrop of 90s music, Murphy storms onstage dressed as Spike, the much-loved villain turned good guy from the series. The story is told from Spike's perspective which is a unique point of view as he finds most of the characters deeply annoying.

While Buffy: Revamped is funny, at times it seems to be poking fun at the source material a little too hard. If I wasn't a fan of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, I don't think this show would make me particularly inclined to start watching it.

There are some good observations and plenty of in-jokes for fans. The nature of the storytelling is chaotic and high-energy at all times and the show is at its strongest when Murphy creates songs recapping the series. Buffy: Revamped is a well-executed show as a variety of low-fi effects are employed to recreate big CGI moments in the show.

At times, it feels like the parody element of Buffy: Revamped can be a little over the top but overall it makes for a fun evening of 90s nostalgia.