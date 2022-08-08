Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS BY CIRCA, HOUSE OF OZ AT KINGS HALL, House Of Oz At Kings Hall

Review: CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS BY CIRCA, HOUSE OF OZ AT KINGS HALL, House Of Oz At Kings Hall

Enthralling acrobatic magic

Scotland News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 8, 2022  
Review: CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS BY CIRCA, HOUSE OF OZ AT KINGS HALL, House Of Oz At Kings Hall Circa's demi-gods are back and bold at the Edinburgh Fringe, creating their special brew of acrobatic magic. Their performance is an ode to the animals of land and sea.

Prepare to be enthralled from the second the piece begins. We see the acrobats clad in monochrome, sleek and distinct, on a mission to ensure that no movement is wasted. Every gesture is divine and leaves us in awe of the super troupe's skills. We see the most spectacular embodiment of the zebra, elephant, gorilla, crocodile, frog, rabbit and our personal favourite- a spectacularly expressive snappy crab.

Every flip, somersault, skip and juggle is masterful. The background graphics add to the nautical atmosphere, as the excellent seven merge their movement to create a beautiful shoal of fish, and there follows a stand-out moment, of a breath-taking layered centipede.

We are further treated to the hoop and a dose of stunning red silk aerial work, followed by the seemingly impossible task of juggling with three rectangular blocks. An amusing trick begins where the group tumble open-handedly with paper and then we see club juggling whilst atop one another's shoulders.

There is nothing they can't do: Circa are sublime. This is an epic show, with the additional treat of audience participation via giant balloon play. Get a ticket, it's truly magnificent.

Carnival of the Animals By Circa, House of Oz at Kings Hall takes place on 7-9, 11-14, 16-21, 24-28 August 2022.





From This Author - Christiana Rose


Review: TONY LAW: A NOW BEGIN IN AGAIN, Monkey Barrel Comedy
August 8, 2022

Tony Law is the comedian whom other comedians stick about after their own gig, to be able to see.
Review: COLIN HOULT: THE DEATH OF ANNA MANN, Pleasance Courtyard
August 8, 2022

Colin Hoult is innately hilarious and an utter joy to see perform. Anna is the perfect comedic character, whom we an only wish ‘lives’ on to continue her escapades.
Review: YELLOW BIRD CHASE, Assembly George Square Studios
August 8, 2022

The LAB mission is to 'Create original live performances that move the heart, challenge the mind, and feast the senses.' They can be truly proud of this, as the goal is utterly achieved.
Review: CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS BY CIRCA, HOUSE OF OZ AT KINGS HALL, House Of Oz At Kings Hall
August 8, 2022

Circa’s demi-gods are back and bold at the Edinburgh Fringe, creating their special brew of acrobatic magic
Edinburgh 2022: Review: THE GREATEST MAGIC SHOW, Assembly George Square Gardens
August 6, 2022

An ornate Ringmaster compels and delights children, one and all with a welcoming Arabian Night’s style song. He asks the audience to go wild and crazy, which the kids do, whilst explaining the show format.