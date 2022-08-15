Review: DELICIOUS FRUIT, Pleasance Dome

Plaster Cast Theatre has curated a thought-provoking verbatim show about sex. Delicious Fruit takes stories about sex and shame, taken primarily from intimate interviews with queer people, and explores their relationships to kink, identity and sex, and shame.

Ayden and Lizard aren't too sure about sex. They know this is okay, but through the hour-long performance, they want to join the audience on their journey to liberation. Whether or not that changes their relationship to sex, it's a fruitful quest to embark upon.

Most of the performance is captioned, the words projected on a screen above beautiful, kaleidoscopic moving images that play throughout the performance. Ayden and Lizard respond to the interviews - also played over the show as narration - with fluid and mesmerising, ever-changing choreographed movement.

The concept is strong and the interviews moving, often funny, and enlightening. The care which drives the show is powerful. The different visual elements don't quite cohere yet and although some of the moments of physical theatre are breath-taking, at times the simplicity of the show makes the hour feel a little lengthy and repetitive. But regardless, Delicious Fruits is a delicately crafted, enjoyable show to escape into.