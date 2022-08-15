Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
Review: DELICIOUS FRUIT, Pleasance Dome

Review: DELICIOUS FRUIT, Pleasance Dome

Review of Delicious Fruit at Edinburgh Fringe

Register for Scotland News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 15, 2022  

Review: DELICIOUS FRUIT, Pleasance Dome Review: DELICIOUS FRUIT, Pleasance Dome

Plaster Cast Theatre has curated a thought-provoking verbatim show about sex. Delicious Fruit takes stories about sex and shame, taken primarily from intimate interviews with queer people, and explores their relationships to kink, identity and sex, and shame.

Ayden and Lizard aren't too sure about sex. They know this is okay, but through the hour-long performance, they want to join the audience on their journey to liberation. Whether or not that changes their relationship to sex, it's a fruitful quest to embark upon.

Most of the performance is captioned, the words projected on a screen above beautiful, kaleidoscopic moving images that play throughout the performance. Ayden and Lizard respond to the interviews - also played over the show as narration - with fluid and mesmerising, ever-changing choreographed movement.

The concept is strong and the interviews moving, often funny, and enlightening. The care which drives the show is powerful. The different visual elements don't quite cohere yet and although some of the moments of physical theatre are breath-taking, at times the simplicity of the show makes the hour feel a little lengthy and repetitive. But regardless, Delicious Fruits is a delicately crafted, enjoyable show to escape into.




Related Stories

From This Author - Bryony Rae Taylor


Review: CHLOE PETTS: TRANSIENCE, Pleasance Courtyard
August 14, 2022

What did our critic think of CHLOE PETTS: TRANSIENCE at Pleasance Courtyard?
Review: AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH, Assembly George Square Gardens
August 14, 2022

What did our critic think of AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH at Assembly George Square Gardens?
Review: SAP, Summerhall
August 14, 2022

What did our critic think of SAP at Summerhall?
Review: KAI SAMRA: NATIVE, Pleasance Dome
August 13, 2022

What did our critic think of KAI SAMRA: NATIVE at Pleasance Dome?
Review: HELEN BAUER: MADAM GOOD TIT, Pleasance Courtyard
August 13, 2022

What did our critic think of HELEN BAUER: MADAM GOOD TIT at Pleasance Courtyard?