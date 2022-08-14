Review: AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH, Assembly George Square Gardens

Kate Bush fan or not, you won't regret seeing An Evening Without Kate Bush. Our curly-haired, angelic banshee of a national treasure might not be there in person, but she certainly is in spirit.

Sarah-Louise Young is absolutely not a tribute act to Kate Bush. She is more of a glorious fangirl who will help you take your shoes off and throw them in the lake (but is so gently caring about her audience that she will likely dive in headfirst afterwards to retrieve them for you).

Fans are the beating heart of this show; a beautiful homage to the fish people. Young and collaborator Russell Lucas have ensured there's enough of Bush's wondrous musical canon to enjoy, but it's the humour, the audience interaction, and the unabashed fandom that are the real gems in this crown of the fringe.

SO. MUCH. FUN. I'm going again this evening.