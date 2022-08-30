Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

EDINBURGH 2022: Review: MARC JENNINGS: ORIGINAL SOUND, Monkey Barrel

Review of Marc Jennings: Original Sound at Monkey Barrel

Register for Scotland News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 30, 2022  
EDINBURGH 2022: Review: MARC JENNINGS: ORIGINAL SOUND, Monkey Barrel

EDINBURGH 2022: Review: MARC JENNINGS: ORIGINAL SOUND, Monkey Barrel This new hour from Glasgow-based comedian Marc Jennings is called Original Sound as a nod to some of the success he has been experiencing on Tiktok recently. Addressing that many comedy shows lately have a narrative arc and are almost like little plays, he states that this will be 'just' an hour of jokes.

Jennings certainly delivers on the jokes and Original Sound doesn't drop pace for a second. From his relationship history to his experiences with modern dating, he is consistently hilarious. There are many excellent observational pieces including one that was particularly popular online a couple of months ago.

The overwhelming majority of the audience are Scottish and while a lot of the content will be more relatable for locals, it is funny enough to appeal to a much wider audience.

Original Sound was my last show of the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe as well as the last show of this particular run and it was heartening to see that Jennings appears to still be very much enjoying himself at the end of a long month. He's definitely found his audience and a genuine love for making people laugh makes Marc Jennings a brilliantly authentic comic.




Related Stories

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue


EDINBURGH 2022: Review: MARC JENNINGS: ORIGINAL SOUND, Monkey BarrelEDINBURGH 2022: Review: MARC JENNINGS: ORIGINAL SOUND, Monkey Barrel
August 30, 2022

Scottish Comedian of the Year winner, viral video star and regular panellist on BBC Scotland's Breaking the News, Marc Jennings returns to the Fringe following his sold-out debut in 2019. In this new show Marc tackles the topics dominating our cultural conversation today, shares his experience of an ill-fated lockdown relationship and discusses the difficulties of modern dating.
EDINBURGH 2022: Review: FILLS MONKEY: WE WILL DRUM YOU, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2022: Review: FILLS MONKEY: WE WILL DRUM YOU, Pleasance Courtyard
August 30, 2022

A worldwide sensation from Montreal to Beijing, Fills Monkey return with an exhilarating new show. Blending pure joy and comedy with extraordinary musicianship, these two exceptional drummers fuse musical styles from rock to heavy metal, and Latin to jazz. Creating percussive heaven they also play tribute to their favourite artists: AC/DC, Metallica, The Rolling Stones, U2, Phil Collins and more. Their drumsticks are magic and their irresistible beats go straight to the heart! A fun-packed experience to delight the whole family.
EDINBURGH 2022: Review: MADE IN INDIA/BRITAIN, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2022: Review: MADE IN INDIA/BRITAIN, Pleasance Courtyard
August 29, 2022

Since leaving home in Birmingham, Rinkoo Barpaga has been determined to find somewhere to settle. Along the way he's encountered racism, discrimination and has begun asking himself: 'Where do I belong?' Join him as he delves deep into past experiences in order to discover his true self and a place he can finally call home.
EDINBURGH 2022: Review: GHOSTS OF THE NEAR FUTURE, SummerhallEDINBURGH 2022: Review: GHOSTS OF THE NEAR FUTURE, Summerhall
August 29, 2022

In Vegas, a magician performs a final disappearing act. The end of the world is a magic trick – are you watching closely? Ghosts of the Near Future is a cowboy-noir fever dream about extinction. Colliding music, storytelling and live micro-cinema, it is a hallucinatory road-trip through a vanishing landscape, a haunting collage of miracles and misdirection. It takes us to the brink of disaster and asks whether we’re ready for what comes next. At high noon, emma + pj present a final encore for a world living one minute to midnight.
EDINBURGH 2022: Review: JACK HARRIS: TEACHING TEACHERS HOW TO TEACH, Just The TonicEDINBURGH 2022: Review: JACK HARRIS: TEACHING TEACHERS HOW TO TEACH, Just The Tonic
August 28, 2022

Teacher-by-trade Jack's guide to everything the classroom may throw at you. Difficult questions. Problem pupils. Chairs. A jam-packed hour of gags, multimedia and, of course, teacher training. Writer for BBC One’s Have I Got News For You and BBC Scotland’s Scot Squad.