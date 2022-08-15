Edinburgh 2022: Review: REBEL, Underbelly Circus Hub

Rebel is a glam-rock circus show that has been crafted around the songs of David Bowie. Part gig, part circus, this show blends the two to make something pretty spectacular that will appeal to all ages.

With a live band onstage, they rattle through Bowie's hits from "Rebel Rebel" to "Lazarus" and beyond. Some shows are performed alone but most are accompanied by jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics, tricks and a little bit of clowning.

The show drops pace a little three quarters through but picks up again with a big finale. It's a really exciting idea for a circus show and works well.

The band are clad in era-appropriate costumes and this adds to the spectacle of the show. Rebel will please fans of Bowie and and serves as a great introduction to circus.