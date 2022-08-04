Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Edinburgh 2022: Review: IRVINE WELSH'S PORNO, Pleasance Courtyard

BWW review of the world premiere of Irvine Welsh's Porno

Register for Scotland News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 4, 2022  
Edinburgh 2022: Review: IRVINE WELSH'S PORNO, Pleasance Courtyard

Edinburgh 2022: Review: IRVINE WELSH'S PORNO, Pleasance Courtyard

Making its world premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Irvine Welsh's Porno is a play based on the 2002 novel. Porno is the sequel to hit novel and film Trainspotting, set in Leith in the 1990s.

It's fifteen years after we first met Renton, Spud, Begbie and Sick Boy and Francis Begbie has just been released from prison. The circumstances aren't explained very clearly if you're not familiar with Trainspotting but the four men all stood to make £4,000 from a dodgy deal but Mark Renton took his friends' share and fled to Amsterdam. Begbie received a prison sentence for manslaughter after he stabbed someone thinking it was his friend who betrayed him.

It's difficult to imagine anyone but Robert Carlyle taking on the iconic role of psychopath Begbie but Chris Gavin is a worthy successor. Simon Weir plays narcissistic and charismatic Sick Boy who has decided that his next venture will be filming pornography in the room above the pub that he runs. Kevin Murphy encapsulates the sweet nature of vulnerable Spud, a character contemplating suicide for an insurance payout.

At just an hour and ten minutes, it feels as though Porno doesn't quite cover the depth of the novel or the 2017 film that was based on it and the narrative feels a bit rushed. Irvine Welsh's Porno does contain some strong performances and much-loved characters are well portrayed in this page to stage adaptation.




Related Stories

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue


Edinburgh 2022: Review: PLEASE, FEEL FREE TO SHARE, Pleasance Courtyard
August 4, 2022

Alex is a social success. Her Instagram boasts a montage of members-only rooftops and clinking glasses – like after like after like! When her father dies, Alex reluctantly joins a bereavement group. She shares a little, and then lies... a lot.
Edinburgh 2022: HOME IS NOT THE PLACE Q&A
August 3, 2022

BWW catches up with Annie George to chat about bringing Home Is Not The Place to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Edinburgh 2022: BriTANicK Guest Blog
July 28, 2022

Brian and Nick, collectively known as BriTANick blog for BroadwayWorld about making their Edinburgh debut, the difference between writing for stage and for screen and what is uniquely enjoyable about performing for a live audience.
Edinburgh 2022: Ignacio Lopez Q&A
July 28, 2022

BWW catches up with Ignacio Lopez to chat about bringing El Cómico to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Edinburgh 2022: Tony Law Q&A
July 28, 2022

BWW catches up with Tony Law about bringing A Now Begin in Again to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe