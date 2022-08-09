Edinburgh 2022: Review: OUT TO LUNCH, Underbelly

Out To Lunch is a musical play about a disgraced food critic. Marcus Tucker can't even get his agent to come to an event he is meant to be attending and when he gets there, he finds that he is the joke of the industry.

Struggling to be relevant, Tucker gives a scathing review to a new restaurant to earn back the respect of his peers.

It's a very long hour at Out To Lunch as the story wears thin quickly. The actor playing Marcus Tucker gives a passionate performance but the character is deeply unlikeable which makes it difficult to connect with the show.

As someone who loves musicals, I didn't expect to be quite so horrified when they started to sing. The songs are mercifully short and not particularly tuneful.

It's an interesting idea for a play but unfortunately, Out To Lunch doesn't live up to expectations.