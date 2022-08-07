Edinburgh 2022: Review: Will Duggan: Iceberg, Pleasance Courtyard

Iceberg is a comedy show about how Will Duggan would love a win. Everything seems to go wrong for him and he would like something to go right just for once.

Self-deprecating at all times, Duggan mocks his own appearance and his alleged lack of skills. The pandemic has made him particularly conscious of this as he didn't feel useful during lockdown.

The anecdotes in Iceberg are amusing though don't prompt proper big laughs. There's a more personal element to this show but I sense we only get the tip of the iceberg with Duggan's feelings about it.

With observational musings on the past two years, Duggan is a likeable comic and the audience is definitely rooting for him. Iceberg is a pleasant but not particularly memorable hour of comedy.



Photo credit: Ed Moore