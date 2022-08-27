EDINBURGH 2022: Review: TINTED, Gilded Balloon

After attending hundreds of Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows over the years, it finally happened. I was the only member of the audience for this particular performance. The venue box office asked me if I was happy to go ahead as the performer was happy to still do the show and I was keen to see it.

Tinted is a play by Amy Bethan Evans and starring Charlotte Eyres as Laura. Laura is vision impaired and relays her experience of growing up with a disability and the way her needs had to be adapted. Eyres is a true professional that gives a strong performance and isn't remotely phased by audience numbers.

The narrative is punctuated with the different types of glasses and lenses Laura has worn over her life so far. From thick NHS glasses to adapted tinted lenses and contacts, they have changed as her needs have changed.

Noticing a post on Facebook by an ex-boyfriend calling out other men for the MeToo movement, she questions whether he needs to take a share of the blame. As she states, getting consent from your blind girlfriend isn't always black and white.

Tinted is a pretty intense play with a strong message about the 'grey areas' that some men talk about and a disabled response to MeToo. Passionately performed by Eyres, Tinted is an important play that isn't afraid to take on tough topics.