Edinburgh 2022: Review: SAM MORRISON: SUGAR DADDY, Gilded Balloon Teviot - Balcony

Nothing I can write will truly describe the brilliance of this stand-up show. There simply isn't enough hyperbole.

Sam Morrison's Sugar Daddy is an hour where he takes us on a non-linear journey through Bear Week (not the grizzly kind), jokes that I cannot repeat here, through to his boyfriend's untimely death from Covid, and his own, subsequent diagnosis of diabetes. Oh, and there's a story about a seagull attack because of some 'gay little raisins' thrown into the mix. Think hilarity and death doesn't link together? Well it does.

Sam enters on stage like a shining light. He is confident and fantastic with his audience, going naturally between talking to them about random things (and heckling them) and then back to his own set. The room is filled with laughter. One minute I'm crying and aching because I'm so highly and riotously amused, the next I'm weeping because he's talking so lovingly about the man he loved and lost in such an unfair way.

This is the show that you need to watch this Fringe, if you see nothing else. You will leave the hour uplifted and replete with the benefits of watching one of the funniest, most moving live comedy acts this year.

Sam Morrison: Sugar Daddy is on at Gilded Balloon Teviot - Balcony until August 29