Edinburgh 2022: Review: AUDREY'S ART CLUB, On Demand

Audrey's Art Club is a 35-minute online production that is part of the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe and is written by Lita Doolan. Audrey is an upbeat character who is teaching art over zoom. She demonstrates home-based crafts and encourages her pupils to try things out for themselves. With a Blue Peter-type vibe, she chatters away to those that are watching her. In between classes she goes for walks and the footage is spliced with voiceovers where Audrey is applying (unsuccessfully) for jobs.

The blurb for the show invites you to see what happens behind the zoom camera of an online art class but the plot isn't hugely clear. Audrey does some serious pieces to camera, reflecting on a past relationship but the format renders this a bit ineffective as its difficult to connect with a screen at times. This piece might also suffer a bit from the 'zoom fatigue' that so many have been feeling over the last couple of years.

Audrey's Art Club is one of the few digital productions available at the festival this year. The execution feels quite amateur but it is clear that a lot of love and effort has gone into this filmed piece.

Audrey's Art Club is free to watch and available on the Edfringe website.