Edinburgh 2022: Review: RACHEL FAIRBURN: CAN I BE AWFUL? , Monkey Barrel

Rachel Fairburn is a comedian that has been described as many things including brassy, rude and belligerent. She thinks she's just telling it like it is and that people need to know how annoying they are.

Rachel Fairburn has recently been the victim of a random act of kindness. Without her permission, someone has thrust this kindness upon her. Can I Be Awful? looks at what motivates people to do nice things and whether there is any point if people don't know you've done them.

Fairburn is a razor-sharp observational comic who pulls no punches with her material. From relatable content about budget chain hotels in the UK to working-class appropriation at the world's largest arts festival, this is a meticulous hour of comedy.

While there was is trend of comedians doing 'the sad bit' Fairburn states that her background is nobodies business. And she's right. What might be more skilled is to write a show that is as wickedly hilarious as Can I Be Awful? and doesn't drop pace for a minute.