Edinburgh Festival
Edinburgh 2022: Review: RACHEL FAIRBURN: CAN I BE AWFUL? , Monkey Barrel

Aug. 5, 2022  
Rachel Fairburn is a comedian that has been described as many things including brassy, rude and belligerent. She thinks she's just telling it like it is and that people need to know how annoying they are.

Rachel Fairburn has recently been the victim of a random act of kindness. Without her permission, someone has thrust this kindness upon her. Can I Be Awful? looks at what motivates people to do nice things and whether there is any point if people don't know you've done them.

Fairburn is a razor-sharp observational comic who pulls no punches with her material. From relatable content about budget chain hotels in the UK to working-class appropriation at the world's largest arts festival, this is a meticulous hour of comedy.

While there was is trend of comedians doing 'the sad bit' Fairburn states that her background is nobodies business. And she's right. What might be more skilled is to write a show that is as wickedly hilarious as Can I Be Awful? and doesn't drop pace for a minute.




August 5, 2022

Brassy, abrasive, rude, belligerent. The four horsemen of the apocalypse? No. They’re all words that have been used to describe Rachel of All Killa No Filla, and she’s proper sick of it now. She’s also sick of being told to “be kind” by everyone from bearded hipster men in T-shirts. What’s wrong with saying it how you see it? What really is kindness? Why is Rachel’s truth not respected? Why are you all so annoying? Probably because nobody tells you that you are. Let Rachel change that.
