Edinburgh 2022: Review: THE GIRL WHO WAS VERY GOOD AT LYING, Summerhall

Catriona is known for making things up. She thought she was getting better but when an American man comes to her small Northern Irish town, she takes the opportunity to show him around and invent some new history.

Rachael Rooney gives a blistering performance as Catriona and is almost exhausting to watch in her passion. In this solo show she takes on multiple roles and switches effortlessly between characters.

Each story Catriona tells the unnamed man gets more and more outrageous and she seems to get a thrill from him believing her stories. Eventually, it seems that she believes her own lies and has difficulty facing reality.

Eoin McAndrew's script is solid but it struggles at time to strike the balance between the comedic element and the intensity of Catriona's love of making things up. The Girl Who Was Very Good At Lying is a very promising solo show that makes for an enjoyable if slightly draining hour.