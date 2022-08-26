Edinburgh 2022: Review: GABBI BOLT: I HOPE MY KEYBOARD DOESN'T BREAK, House Of Oz

Internet sensation Gabbi Bolt has finally arrived at the Edinburgh Fringe, bringing her debut solo show with her all the way from Australia.

Initially blowing up thanks to her immensely popular TikTok's on Australian politics, Bolt's popularity truly exploded thanks to her submission to the Ratatouille musical trend on TikTok Good in the Garbage. Officially retitled to Trash Is Our Treasure for the official Ratatouille The TikTok Musical, it sent Bolt to new heights.

Before her entry into musical comedy on TikTok Gabbi Bolt had primarily released much more serious love songs (some of which can be found on Spotify and are rather good) but following the success of her TikTok's Gabbi stated "I've also been looking into musical comedy because the more I keep doing this stuff the more I think I could give it a go" in late 2020.

Considering she is now performing at the Edinburgh Fringe, it is safe to say that Gabbi has thoroughly given it a go and it has gone very well.

Gabbi kicks things off with the show's titular track I Hope My Keyboard Doesn't Break. It is an insanely catchy tune which Gabbi absolutely rocks on the piano, playing with such ability that she makes it look tireless. Instantly you know you're in safe hands for the next hour that Gabbi Bolt is on stage.

Describing the show as "a mid 20's crisis if it were a musical", Gabbi jumps between her keyboard and a mic stand, switching between the two and taking us through her life and the events that lead her to this moment. From an artist dwelling mostly in covers, playing across pubs throughout Australia to a viral sensation playing to a screen throughout the pandemic. Speaking always with levity, Bolt's demeanour on stage makes her seem instantly genuine and likeable.

Her jumping between approaches on stage means that her show never feels stale or repetitive, whilst also allowing Bolt to truly show off the diversity of her talents, both musically and comedically.

Furthermore, Gabbi tackles numerous topics throughout her show, ensuring that everyone in the room can relate to at least one song. Topics covered include the innacurate depictions of Scotland through song, the self righteousness of those who meditate, not wanting kids and living in a small town. Each song executed differently from the last, some upbeat, some fast, some slow, some catchy. However, by far the highlight has to be "Twelve Pubs", a beautiful song about small town life that is very touching in its sentimentality.

As an internet sensation debuting at the Fringe or as an Australian making people laugh from behind a keyboard, Gabbi Bolt may remind many of Bo Burnham or Tim Minchin but make no mistake about it that Gabbi Bolt is incredibly original and very much in a league of her own.

Gabbi Bolt: I Hope My Keyboard Doesn't Break is a wonderful show with something for everybody, one that you really shouldn't miss.

Gabbi Bolt: I Hope My Keyboard Doesn't Break is at House of Oz until 28 August