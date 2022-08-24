Review: THE DEAD DUCKS, Just The Tonic At The Caves

After their 5-star worthy show York Du Soleil back at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, The Dead Ducks are finally back and Edinburgh is all the better for it.

The premiere sketch comedy troupe from York introduce us to their 4th generation of cast members with this years show. Introducing: Tommy Harris, Eloise Ward, Jane Dupuy, Kat Lazarus and Harry Cole. The cast of 2019's show (Jon-Joe Edwards, James Harvey, Claudia Toma, Ted Cartwright, Freya Dawes) left some pretty big boots to fill.



Starting off the afternoon's proceedings, all five members of The University of York's Dead Ducks remain in tableau as the audience piles in. It quickly creates an odd sense of tension, the audience unsure of when the release of comedy will come.

Once the show does begin we are introduced to five scientists, all of whom are experts in their individual fields of hilarity, bringing together their expertise to compile the ultimate form of good old fashioned comedy. However, something has gone awry... someone forgot to add beige to the mix. It causes an affect no one could ever imagine... an hour of silly comedy!

And boy is it silly, but in the best of ways. From sketches about the legendary mouse that inspired the board game mousetrap to the phrase "send my compliments to the chef" to what it is that really makes a dog a good boy.

In both their writing and performing The Dead Ducks are reminiscent of Monty Python, capturing the balance of silly and incredibly intelligent all at the same time. Considering their age as well as the revolving door of cast members, it is impressive that the quality of The Dead Ducks' shows could remain so high.

From the writing to the performing to the direction by Will Osbon, The Dead Ducks are a truly special bunch whose futures remain very bright. There may only be a few days left of the Fringe but make sure to go out of your way to see The Dead Ducks. As for the Ducks themselves, please do return, you are a highlight of the Fringe each year.

The Dead Ducks are at Just the Tonic at The Caves until 28 August