Review: NEWSREVUE, Pleasance At EICC - Pentland Theatre

It is a truth universally acknowledged that in the last few years or so, one might be mistaken for thinking real life was satire. Sorry to burst that bubble (if you were still clinging on to it), but no, it was all real. Every last omnishambles.

Anyone in the audience of The NewsRevue will see that some of the jokes aren't made up at all. As a matter of fact, the writers needn't have done anything, if they hadn't wanted to. Instead they could have stood on stage reading from the newspapers and that would be been that.

However, the laughter, groaning and applause from the audience would have been absent. In addition, the talent of the young performers on stage would have been wasted. And that would have been a crime.

Putting current events to the songs from musicals, this show is inspired. From Russian Oligarchs singing "Rouble, Rouble, Rouble" to Abba's "Money, Money, Money", to a rapping Queen Elizabeth, to Boris Johnson as Elvis, to a very sharply observed sketch about the differences in the UK from the Jubilee in 2002 to the one in 2022, you will find it hard not to be entertained. The music is absolutely on point, performed by a pianist who is, in my humble opinion, a secret star of the show.

There is not a bum note to be found in this hour of sharp musical comedy. You won't want it to end and will most likely laugh till you ache and then find yourself humming the songs all the way home.

Newrevue is at Pleasance at EICC Aug 10-21 & 23-28