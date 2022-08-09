Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Edinburgh 2022: Review: SOOZ KEMPNER: PLAYSTATION, Banshee Labyrinth

Aug. 9, 2022  
Playstation is part three in Sooz Kempner's gaming trilogy at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Looking back at the first (and perhaps last) time Kempner felt like a grownup when she got her first Playstation console.

The gaming narrative is a vehicle for other anecdotes about growing up in the 90s. Funny, witty and endlessly charming, Kempner has definitely found her audience for this show.

Another particularly impressive element to Playstation is the use of tech. Rarely have I seen projections go as smoothly at the festival and Kempner's comedic timing is bang on throughout.

Occasionally referring to her show as 'just remembering things' Kempner's only flaw is selling herself short. While there's a lot of silliness to be had at Playstation, this show has a great big heart.




