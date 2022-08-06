Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Edinburgh 2022: Review: BEN LUND-CONLON: LIES DAMNED LIES AND BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER

Review of Ben Lund-Conlon: Lies Damned Lies and Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Aug. 6, 2022  
Dressed like Giles and with fingernails painted like Spike, Ben Lund-Conlon opens the show by saying he has tried to make it accessible to people who haven't seen Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Of course, the show is more likely to be enjoyable if you have. This show doesn't really work with spoiler warnings but as Lund-Conlon points out- you've had 25 years to watch it.

Lund-Conlon potentially has the most data-heavy show at the Fringe this year as he has taken the time to catalogue every single death in Buffy The Vampire Slayer. That's across 144 episodes and takes into account 25 data points. He looks at what makes one death more meaningful than others in a show at features so much death and backs up every single claim with meticulous pie charts.

Lies, Damned Lies and Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy show, if a slightly niche one. I'm a massive Buffy nerd and even I was in awe at the effort he has gone to with this. No matter how well you think you know the tv series, you'll be truly surprised by some of the findings of his data.

This show is also surprisingly personal and is all the stronger for it. Lies, Damned Lies and Buffy the Vampire Slayer is an utter delight for Buffy fans and data nerds alike.




