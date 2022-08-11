Review: THE IDIOT CIRCUS: DEATH IS COMING, Assembly George Square Gardens

The stage is bathed in a glow of indigo light. The trendy audience drink espresso martinis and look like they are ready for the entertainment to begin. We are anticipating dark musical cabaret band The Idiot Circus to join us for their show 'Death is coming' featuring original songs.

We are quickly greeted by the band, in an assortment of epic and elaborate costumes, who tell us to "Put away your pocket watches and open your hearts" and it feels as though we are transported to another time. The strange appears disorientating, but familiar enough to bring a sense of ease. The band promise 'An evening of original songs and existential banter. Songs full of horrid murders, guillotines, dark magicians, lonely princesses and drunken regrets.' I'm in, as is the crowd.

The theatrical four piece play us their catchy and clever songs, with lyrics layered in verse. The theme is consistently deliciously macabre. A stunning duet takes place between the keyboard player and the lead Banjo-playing singer.

The snappy tone and lyrics are juxtaposed with the tragedy of war and death. We are asked to take a journey with the band to hear their catalogue, and we do.

A deliciously delinquent macabre night of wonderful music.

Catch The Idiot Circus: Death Is Coming, at The Assembly George Square Gardens, Piccolo from 9-14, 16-21, 23-28 August 2022.

Photo Credit: Melissa Stephens.