Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Edinburgh 2022: Review: GRANDMOTHER'S CLOSET, Summerhall

Review of Grandmother's Closet at Summerhall

Scotland News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 11, 2022 Â 
Edinburgh 2022: Review: GRANDMOTHER'S CLOSET, Summerhall

Edinburgh 2022: Review: GRANDMOTHER'S CLOSET, Summerhall

Grandmother's Closet is an autobiographical musical adventure. Written by and starring Luke Hereford it delves into the relationship between him and his first ever ally- his Nan.

It's his grandmother's 90th party and a relative known as "Uncle Ignorant" uses a homophobic slur toward Luke. He needs to find his Nan, the woman that has protected him for all these years but instead, he stumbles on her wardrobe. A source of comfort for his whole life, he dresses up in the familiar glamorous clothes and within them finds the confidence to be his true self.

Grandmother's Closet is a touching show with a beautiful relationship at the centre of it. Hereford leaps and dives around the room twirling bedsheets that double up as the iconic "Can't Get You Out Of My Head" outfit. An engaging performer throughout, Hereford is a delight to spend the hour with.

Featuring great big pop songs that he grew up with, Grandmother's Closet is a whirlwind through his first Pride event and how the relationship with his Nan impacted his life.

A joyous big hug of a show.




Related Stories

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue


Edinburgh 2022: Review: AUSTENTACIOUS, Underbelly
August 10, 2022

After sell-out national tours, a West End run and Radio 4 special, Austentatious returns to the Fringe for its ninth glorious year! Every single day, an all-star cast improvise a brand new Jane Austen novel based entirely on a single suggestion from the audience. Performed in period costume with live musical accompaniment, this is Austen as you've never seen her before: award-winning, riotous and unmissable.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: BREATHLESS, Pleasance Courtyard
August 10, 2022

What happens when the things we covet hide us from ourselves? Opening up to new experiences in her late 30s, Sophie is exploring long repressed sides of herself. When a secret sheâ€™s keeping from those she loves, and even from herself, threatens to unravel it all, she has to make a choice. Who or what will she decide to give up? Breathless is a funny, honest and stylish exploration of the knife-edge of hoarding, from the joy, to the addiction and suffocating shame.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: FANBOY, Pleasance Dome
August 10, 2022

Joe has always been a nerd. In his teens, he hid it. In his 20s, he owned it. Now, in his 30s, he's started to sense something: a great disturbance in the fandom... And when Joe finds himself alone, sorting through his old things, he finds an old video tape... and something incredible starts to happen!
Edinburgh 2022: Review: LET'S TALK ABOUT PHILIP, Pleasance Courtyard
August 10, 2022

When 30 years of family silence is broken, Helen begins a quest to discover the hidden story behind her brother's suicide. As surprising details are uncovered, Helen grapples with loyalty, long-held beliefs and how much we ever really know about those we love.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: CHRISTOPHER MACARTHUR-BOYD: OH NO, Monkey Barrel
August 9, 2022

A brand-new hour that finds Glasgowâ€™s finest comedian exploring the end of the world and Italian food. What happens when you're out of work, out of money and out of ideas? That's right: You go mental, pee your pants and think about topping yourself.