Edinburgh 2022: Review: AMY MATTHEWS: MOREOVER, THE MOON, Monkey Barrel Comedy (Carnivore)

Appearing on multiple TV and Radio shows and winner of Best Newcomer at the 2019 Scottish Comedy Awards, Amy Matthews is one of the fastest rising stars of the UK comedy scene.

Debuting her new one hour show at this year's Edinburgh Fringe, Matthews focuses on the phenomenon of 'main character syndrome' - that feeling of being the lead in a film of your life.

The show chronicles Matthews' struggles with the syndrome, including the identity crisis that comes with being an Essex native who sounds like Lily Allen, and trying to outrun God from a very early age.

Similar to another rising star within the UK comedy scene, Ania Magliano, Matthews' material can sometimes be a little too British to appeal to audiences outside of the UK. Furthermore, much of her material speaks on the life of a kid growing up in the 90s/2000s which may alienate audience members outside of that age range. However, for the target audience of the show material such as jokes about parachute day and learning French in a British senior school will keep you laughing.

Moreover, Matthews truly has the stage presence of a veteran (as well as a look oddly similar to Kate McKinnon) and is in complete control of the room the minute she is on the stage, smoothly transitioning from joke to joke and interacting with the audience with ease.

Moreover, the Moon is an impressive hour book-ended by hilarious references to the French film Amelie. Not everyone will relate to the material but there is a little bit for everyone and those who fit Matthews' key demographic (amateur, student poets by Amy's own admission) will be left roaring with laughter even as she leaves the stage.

Amy Matthews: Moreover, the Moon runs at the Fringe until the 28th of August.