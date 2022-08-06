Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Edinburgh 2022: Review: ABOUT MONEY, Summerhall

Aug. 6, 2022  
Shaun is a typical eighteen-year-old boy who likes hanging out with his friend and getting stoned. But he has a secret, he's the sole carer for his eight-year-old sister Sophie and he's determined to keep it from the authorities in case they remove her from his care.

About Money is written by Eliza Gearty and is set in Glasgow. Shaun works for a fast food company and is at the mercy of his unsympathetic manager. Shaun is barely able to make enough to get by and has to work endless night shifts. His best friend Eddie lives with them and watches Sophie for him, but he's planning to leave to go to college.

The relationship between Shaun (Michael McCardie), Eddie (Matthew Boyle) and Sophie (Lois Hagerty) is written beautifully. It is touching to watch the way these teenage lads care for the young girl, play pretend and endure makeovers to make her happy.

About Money shines a light on the harsh realities for young kinship carers. The family have to be careful to ensure that nobody knows Sophie is being cared for by her teenage brother and he struggles to support them both on his meagre wage. This brilliant new play is completely gripping and brought to life by a talented cast.




