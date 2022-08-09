Review: YOUR AUNT FANNY: MUFF SAID, Assembly Rooms

Bob's your uncle, Fanny's your aunt and BroadwayWorld are your delighted audience.

Chock full of naughtiness, Your Aunt Fanny is an 'all womxn' sketch group from the Northeast of England. With nostalgia at the heart of their work, Muff Said weaves the past and present together. Clad in pink boilersuits, the seven performers unleash their high-energy characterisations of members of the cast of life itself: from the taxi driver who won't shut up, posh lesbians desperate to appear like 'women of the people', twenty-something men who still aren't quite sure how to use a dishwasher, to your boomer mam who is ABSOLUTELY FINE that you're a lezza.

As per the best sketch comedy, each scene borders on being impossibly outrageous. Each fanny has their own brand of being absolutely bananas. Emma and Jackie have elasticated faces that contort (alarmingly) well into being bird-like for a sketch on bitchy pigeons. Lydia's a wise fanny who is very capable of performing a smear test armed only with a caged bird and a hammer. Katie BECOMES a love island bombshell; Brogan's a class lass you might meet in the bathroom on a night out; Matilda's unfalteringly calm in the face of manspreading and Izzy is a little too good at mansplaining.

Don your rose-tinted glasses and escape to the pink party for an hour of sheer brilliance.