Edinburgh 2022: Review: SOMETHING IN THE WATER, Summerhall

Something in the Water opens with performer Grumms naked. There is a voiceover describing the journey of birth which then announces the baby has been assigned as female.

Grumms gets involved with the audience and asks them to shout out during a scenario whether they thought the interaction was 'normal' or 'not normal'. Grumms is clearly having fun with this and acts out a situation with two dolls with the images projected onto a bigger screen.

Alongside all of these 'normal' interactions, news breaks out of some sort of sea creature that is trying to sneak its way into society. The transformation takes place with comical tentacles appearing and the performer trying to hide them.

There is a strong message about acceptance and looking at what is considered normal, even what the term normal means. The storytelling is inventive and engaging as is the performer making Something in the Water definitely worth a watch.