Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2022: Review: GHOSTS OF THE NEAR FUTURE, Summerhall

Aug. 29, 2022 Â 
Ghosts of the Near Future is an inventive storytelling show about extinction. Emma and PJ take us through a trippy fever dream set in different acts to the brink of disaster.

The way the story is told is unique as music, lights, projections and spoken word are weaved together. While the performers are captivating, I didn't find the narrative very easy to follow. A magician is heading to Las Vegas to perform the greatest disappearing act of all time but I got a bit confused along the way and wouldn't have fully understood the piece without reading the show blurb.

Ghosts of the Near Future is styled beautifully as it sways gently between theatre and cinema. It's an entertaining hour of playful performance art although I struggled to connect what I was watching to the overall themes of the performance.




